HUTCHINSON — The Miss Kansas pageant is coming up this week in Pratt. "We have preliminary competitions Thursday, July 8, and Friday, July 9," said Stephanie Harris with the Miss Kansas organization. "The finals are on July 10. We don't have as many tickets as we normally do this year, so I encourage people to get on to misskansas.org. The link to our ticket purchasing site is right there. Also, we are going to live webcast preliminaries and finals, so if you can't make the drive to Pratt and want to watch it in the luxury of our own home, you may."