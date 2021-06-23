Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Dr. Fauci Warns of This New "Greatest Threat"

By Alek Korab
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WyqN_0acrgcTm00

We all want the coronavirus pandemic to be over, and in some ways it feels like it is—most cities are back open, and nationwide, cases are back to their March 2020 levels. One problem: Even back in March 2020, we had too many COVID cases for comfort. Today, vaccination levels are stalling out. And a new variant, called Delta, threatens the lives of many Americans—and threatens to extend the pandemic even more. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared at the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing with a new warning. Read on for 5 things you need to know ASAP—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Dr. Fauci Warned That the New Delta Variant Was Doubling Every Two Weeks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEky3_0acrgcTm00
Shutterstock

"We seem to be following the pattern with the Delta variant with a doubling time of about two weeks," warned Dr. Fauci. It now represents "20.6% of the isolates." He called it the "greatest threat" to the USA and showed a chart of the UK, in which the Delta variant became the predominant form of COVID-19 in record time. As a result, the UK paused its reopening plans.

2

CDC Warned COVID "Will Remain a Threat" and a "More Dangerous" Form Than Delta Could Appear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJtLf_0acrgcTm00
Shutterstock

"As long as there are those who are not vaccinated COVID-19 will remain a threat," said CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky. "CDC continues to follow the prevalence of the Delta variant of COVID-19. As you've just heard in the last two weeks, the prevalence of cases resulting from the Delta variant has doubled to just over 20%…This is concerning but expected knowing what we do about how efficiently this variance spreads and by what we saw in the United Kingdom with this variant, we know our vaccines work against this variant. However, this variant represents a set of mutations that could lead to future mutations that evade our vaccine. And that's why it's more important than ever to get vaccinated now to stop the chain of infection, the chain of mutations that could lead to a more dangerous variants."

3

CDC Also Announced Good News—With a Warning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6R1n_0acrgcTm00
Shutterstock

"Yesterday, CDC reported 9,860 new cases of COVID-19. And our seven day average is about ten three hundred fifty cases per day," said Walensky. "This represents a decrease of nearly 18% from the prior seven-day average, and is the lowest seven-day average since March 25th, 2020. The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 1,790 per day, a decrease of about 14% from the prior seven day period. And the seven day average of daily deaths have also declined to 273 per day. These numbers demonstrate the extraordinary progress we've made against a formidable foe, thanks to our vaccination programs. We are seeing a dramatic decline in deaths, hospitalization, and cases, and we will continue to vaccinate people across the summer months. COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone. They are nearly a hundred percent effective against severe disease and death."

4

Dr. Fauci Called Delta the "Greatest Threat"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lontt_0acrgcTm00
Shutterstock

Fauci's good news? "One of our tools, the effectiveness of the vaccines in this case, two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer, BioNTech was 88% effective against the Delta at 93% effective against the Alpha when you're dealing with symptomatic disease. When you look at hospitalizations, again, both the Pfizer BioNTech and the Oxford AstraZeneca are between 92 and 96% effective against hospitalizations. You put all of these things together and you come to what we would call a self-evident conclusion, similar to the situation in the UK. The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19. Good news.: Vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. We have the tools, so let's use them and crush the outbreak."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOPbb_0acrgcTm00
Shutterstock

So follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

Community Policy
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Americans#Response Team Briefing#Asap#The New Delta Variant Was#Cdc#Oxford#Astrazeneca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns of "Increases of COVID" Here

One in three American adults are still not vaccinated. And a very many of them simply don't want to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, a Delta variant, which is proving to be "more transmissible" and more dangerous, will soon become the dominant strain in America. Take that in, next time you think the COVID-19 pandemic is "over"—and act wisely this July 4th. Jeffrey Zients, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, appeared on CNN's State of the Union to talk about the Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy with host Dana Bash. Read on for 5 essential pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
EatThis

President Biden Just Issued This One Message to 53% of Americans

During a talk this morning about the jobs report, President Biden was upbeat and wanted to focus on good cheer—the economy was rebounding, he said, and COVID-19 cases are down 90%, allowing Americans to enjoy baseball games and fireworks this July 4th. His numbers may be right. But before he could leave the podium, a reporter asked an inevitable question: Is he worried about gathering this July 4th, given the fact that there's a Delta variant of COVID-19 that's more transmissible and this week—after weeks of plunging downward—cases nationally went back up. Could there be future outbreaks? Read on for Biden's response.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healththv11.com

Fauci: 99% of US virus deaths are unvaccinated people

America’s top infectious disease expert said about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people. Dr. Anthony Fauci said “it’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable.”. He told NBC’s “Meet the Press” it’s frustrating “where you have a formidable...
Public HealthCNET

Should you wear a mask if you're vaccinated? CDC vs. WHO

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you're vaccinated against COVID, isn't it safe to toss the mask now? Well, it depends who you ask. The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The conflicting guidance comes as the highly contagious delta variant continues to dominate new cases around the world, including in the US.
Public HealthWRAL

Fauci Says He Would Wear Mask in Communities With Low Vaccination Rates

If Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, were right now in, say, Biloxi, Mississippi, he would consider wearing a mask. Fauci is fully vaccinated. But Sunday in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” he told anchor Chuck Todd that in parts of the country with low levels of vaccination and rising coronavirus caseloads, he might “go the extra mile to be cautious enough to make sure that I get the extra added level of protection.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of COVID "Spikes" Here

The progress so far in the fight against COVID has been a public health miracle, experts agree—but the deaths, while slowing, aren't stopping. Vaccination rates are decreasing quickly, while a new COVID-19 variant, called Delta, is proving more dangerous. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press with host Chuck Todd to sound an alarm about where there will be spikes—and how you can avoid getting sick. Read on for 5 essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Just Issued Warning About COVID Surge

Here's a sentence we hoped we wouldn't have to write ever again: COVID-19 cases are "surging." "Our seven day average is about 12,600 this per day," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at yesterday's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing. "And while this is a 95% decrease from our peak into early January, it does also reflect a 10% increase in the seven day average from last week." This is significant: There hasn't been an increase for many, many weeks. These regional increases are threatening the unvaccinated—but everyone should be concerned, Walensky explained. Read on for 5 things you need to know now to save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthCNET

Wear a mask if you're vaccinated? Why the WHO and CDC don't have the same guidance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Should masks be tossed for those who are vaccinated against COVID? It depends who you ask. In the case of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The dispute also comes down to legal liability or politics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Has This Warning for Every American

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said he's OK with you celebrating the 4th of July. But that doesn't mean the pandemic is over, or that everyone is safe from COVID-19. Fauci spoke with North Carolina's WRAL and David Crabtree about the surging Delta variant, which is more transmissible and more dangerous, and how you can stay safe. Read on for 5 key points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.