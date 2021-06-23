Cancel
Avon Park, FL

Church news

 12 days ago

AVON PARK — Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2. The theme is: “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God.” There will be two sessions: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Each session is limited to 50 kids! Registration opens soon! Contact children@avonparkchurch.com for more information. For further information, call 863-453-0177. Junior High and High School students wanting to get community service hours, please contact Mrs. Joann Seralde at joann.seralde@avonparkchurch.com Students need a minimum of 25 service hours per school year to meet WMA graduation requirements. These hours cannot be rolled over from each school year.

