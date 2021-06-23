Cancel
ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement in China

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) today announced the execution of an agreement to enter the Asia-Pacific market through an exclusive distribution relationship with XR Medical Group (Hong Kong) Limited (XR Medical).

www.streetinsider.com
Economyaithority.com

Abbisko and Sperogenix Announce an Exclusive Agreement to Develop ABSK021 for ALS and Other Rare Neurological Diseases in Greater China

Sperogenix MedTech Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sperogenix Therapeutics, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd., a Chinese biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative drug discovery and development, to collaborate on the development and commercialization of innovative drug ABSK021 for indications in the field of rare neurological diseases.
Marketsinvezz.com

IBC Group CEO: China’s crypto crackdown represents a ‘huge opportunity for Canada

More than 90% of Bitcoin mining in China has stopped. This is merely a 'temporary inconvenience' for the industry, according to a blockchain private equity group. IBC Group, a private equity firm that focuses on blockchain technology, has closed down all its Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) mining facilities in China in response to the government’s decision to limit cryptocurrency mining. The company doesn’t appear to be worried and believes this will lead to positive developments within the cryptocurrency market.
CancerPosted by
The Press

Innovent and Laekna Therapeutics Enter a Partnership Agreement to Co-Develop Combination Therapy of Sintilimab and Afuresertib in Clinical Studies in China

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, and Laekna Therapeutics Shanghai Co., Ltd. (Laekna), an emerging innovative pharma company based in China's "Zhangjiang Pharma Valley" and New Jersey in the U.S., focusing on developing new ground-breaking innovative therapies to treat cancer and liver diseases, today jointly announced they have entered into a collaboration agreement to evaluate the combination of Innovent's PD-1 inhibitor sintilimab and Laekna's pan-AKT kinase inhibitor afuresertib.
Beauty & FashionStreetInsider.com

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Acquires eFashion China

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) ("Baozun" or the "Company"), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Shanghai Yi Shang Network Information Co Ltd ("eFashion China"), a leading provider of e-commerce solutions for fashion brands in China, in an all-cash transaction. The acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

51job, Inc. (JOBS) Enters Pact for $5.7 Billion Going-Private Transaction

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today that it has entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger with Garnet Faith Limited, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the law of the Cayman Islands, pursuant to which, and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company with the Company being the surviving company, in a transaction implying an equity value of the Company of approximately US$5.7 billion in which the Company will be acquired by a consortium of investors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ElectroCore, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Kromax For Taiwan And China

ROCKAWAY, NJ, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Kromax International Corporation to serve as the exclusive distributor of the gammaCore Sapphire™ non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS) in Taiwan and China. "Kromax International...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

New You, Inc (NWYU) Enters European Luxury Skin Care Market with its Acquisition of Primus CBD

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New You, Inc. (OTCQB: NWYU) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ST Brands, enters the European skin care industry through its Stock Purchase Agreement with Primus Skincare, a Europe-based, CBD-focused, luxury skincare line. The company's SKUs were picked up for distribution in Spain, UK, Switzerland, the Balkans, Austria, Germany, and Italy. The company plans to expand into the Gulf and Hong Kong late 2021.
Constructioncoleofduty.com

Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Grupo ACS, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, Power Construction Corp. of China

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Golden Matrix Enters Into Distribution Agreement With Fantasma Games AB To Expand Both Companies' Share In The Online Gaming Market

New Casino Games to be Hosted on Company's GM-X and GM-Ag Platforms. LAS VEGAS, NV, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC: GMGI), a developer and licenser of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Fantasma Games AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FAGA; Stockholm: FAGA:SS), a leading gambling technology company, to host Fantasma's portfolio of casino betting games and expand both companies' share in the online gaming market worldwide.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Temasek’s Vertex weighing Singapore’s first SPAC listing — sources

(July 6): Vertex Holdings Ltd. is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in Singapore, which could be the country’s first such deal, according to people familiar with the matter. The venture capital holdings company owned by Temasek Holdings Pte is working with advisers...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Golf Sports Tourism Market Travel Industry Builds in 2021 Top Section Players |- Golfasian (Thailand), Golfbreaks (UK), PerryGolf (USA)

The global Golf Sports Tourism market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Golf Sports Tourism market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
TechnologyNBC Connecticut

After Crackdown on Didi, China Opens Cybersecurity Probes Into 3 More Tech Firms

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese regulators have opened a cybersecurity review into U.S.-listed Boss Zhipin and subsidiaries of Full Truck Alliance. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said the probe had been opened to "prevent national data security risks" as the crackdown on the country's technology sector continues. Yunmanman and Huochebang,...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuels: Key market indicators for July 5-9

The Asian residue fuel market is expected to keep a strong momentum entering the July 5-9 week for both marine fuel 0.5%S and high sulfur fuel oil, as values have started to recover with the beginning of the third quarter. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

U. S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) Issues $125.5 Million Convertible Senior Secured PIK Notes, Executes License Agreement with ProFrac Manufacturing, LLC and Finalizes Amendment to Senior Secured Term L

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the "Company", "U.S. Well Services" or "we") (NASDAQ: USWS) today announced it has entered into a series of strategic transactions that position the Company to execute on its previously announced strategic plan to grow and become a fully-electric hydraulic fracturing services provider. U.S. Well Services issued $125.5 million of 16.0% Convertible Senior Secured (Third Lien) PIK Notes due June 2026 (the "Notes") in a private placement to institutional investors (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the Private Placement, the Company sold $64.0 million of Notes convertible into U.S. Well Services Class A Common Stock (the "Cash Notes") and $22.5 million of Notes convertible into licenses to ProFrac Manufacturing, LLC ("ProFrac") to build three hydraulic fracturing fleets using the Company's Clean FleetÂ® technology (the "License Notes"). U.S. Well Services has also taken substantial steps towards simplifying the Company's capital structure. The Company exchanged $39.0 million of its Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock for $39.0 million of newly issued Notes convertible into U.S. Well Services Class A Common Stock (the "Exchange Notes"). Additionally, the Company expects to amend the Certificate of Designations for its Series B Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series B"), which would allow U.S. Well Services to convert all outstanding shares of the Series B. Following entry of the final judgment by the Superior Court of Delaware in the Smart Sand v. U.S. Well Services LLC litigation awarding Smart Sand approximately $52 million, the Company agreed to settle the case for $35.0 million in cash and the entry into an agreement to provide Smart Sand certain rights of first refusal related to the supply of frac sand (the "Settlement"). Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund the cash portion of the Settlement and to fund capital expenditures related to four Nyx Clean FleetsÂ® and place deposits on critical items for two additional Nyx Clean FleetsÂ®, as well as for general corporate purposes. These capital expenditures are expected to enable the Company to grow its asset portfolio up to 11 all-electric fleets representing approximately 593,500 hydraulic horsepower.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Advent Technologies Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Acquire The Fuel Cell Systems Businesses Of Fischer Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the fuel cell systems businesses of fischer Group for an aggregate consideration of cash and stock of EUR52 million. These businesses include Serenergy A/S, ("SerEnergy") based in Aalborg, Denmark, and fischer eco solutions GmbH, ("FES") based in Achern, Germany.

