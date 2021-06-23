Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Michael Cunningham: Breaking down how Hawks match up with Bucks, plus a series prediction

By MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
madison
 12 days ago

The Hawks are in the Eastern Conference final for only the second time in franchise history. They haven't been to the NBA Finals since the team moved from St. Louis to Atlanta for the 1968-69 season. The Hawks are heavy underdogs against the Bucks, but their rousing run through the first two rounds of the playoffs has turned "Believe" from a T-shirt slogan into a sensible thing for their supporters to do.

madison.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cunningham
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Knicks#Trae Young Young#Sixers#Jrue Holiday#Wings Hawks#The Nets In Game 3#Bigs Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Chris Paul, Suns want to face the Bucks in 2021 NBA Finals

After 16 long years, Chris Paul finally made it to the NBA Finals. Four wins separate Paul and the Phoenix Suns from winning their first NBA championship. Phoenix awaits the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks versus Atlanta Hawks series on the other side of the bracket to determine their Finals foes, where the former has a 3-2 series lead. CP3 and the Suns will definitely tune in to the Eastern Conference Finals to do some advance scouting in preparation for their championship-round opponents.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jrue Holiday Lauds Giannis Antetokounmpo And Khris Middleton: "Khris Is The Heart Of This Team, And Giannis Is The Soul Of This Team."

The Milwaukee Bucks have finally made the NBA Finals, and a large part of that was the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Both of them have been integral parts of this Milwaukee Bucks team over the last few seasons, and while the duo have failed during the playoffs in the past, they have finally gotten over the hump and made the Finals.
NBAwtmj.com

Giannis listed as ‘doubtful’ ahead of Game 6

MILWAUKEE- Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hyper-extended left knee may be improving in the days after he suffered the injury, but the team isn’t giving him the green light to play on Saturday just yet. The Bucks tweeting that Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 6 is ‘doubtful’. Antetokounmpo missed most of the second half...
NBANBA

NBA Playoffs 2021: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks series preview

Both the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the Conference Finals after thrilling Game 7 wins on the road over the top two teams in the East, setting up an intriguing matchup for a spot in the NBA Finals. The Eastern Conference Finals are set with the Atlanta Hawks...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2021 NBA Playoffs Odds: Hawks vs. Bucks series odds, schedule, prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks return to the Eastern Conference Finals and will get set to battle an up-and-coming Atlanta Hawks team that is playing with nothing to lose. This series features two clubs that each won seven-game series’ in the semi-finals as the lower seed. The Bucks knocked off the juggernaut Brooklyn Nets and the Hawks overpowered the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. These teams are now battle-tested and ready to continue their push in what should be a series full of fireworks. Is the the year that Milwaukee finally gets over the hump and reaches the Finals? It’s time to continue our odds series with a Hawks – Bucks prediction.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

4 bold predictions for Bucks-Hawks in Eastern Conference Finals

Well, it’s official. The Atlanta Hawks are heading to the Eastern Conference finals where they will face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Atlanta pulled off the unthinkable and upset the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, much in part to the sheer dominance of superstar guard Trae Young. As for the Bucks,...
NBAYardbarker

Hawks vs. Bucks Preview and Prediction

It may be true that I’ve picked the Hawks in both their playoff series (I am a homer, after all); however, if you had asked me a couple of months ago if Atlanta had a realistic chance to make the Eastern Conference Finals, I probably would have told you to lay off the weed in my Stephen A. Smith voice. But Trae Young and company have taken haymakers to the face and responded with magic every time it feels like they should be counted out.
NBAYardbarker

Suns' Chris Paul is now favored to win NBA Finals MVP

Chris Paul is now favored to win the NBA Finals MVP award, one day after he and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns were co-favorites in the legalized U.S. sports gambling market. Both were 2-1 (+200) on Friday, but on Saturday, the market had shifted with Paul going to +175...
NBANBA

Series Preview: Bucks' breakthrough up against ahead-of-schedule Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks don’t have to worry about that uphill climb to get out of the East this postseason. Facing and advancing against nemeses Miami, Brooklyn and Philadelphia, the last two without homecourt advantage, was going to be the Bucks’ tall order. Until the Atlanta Hawks crashed the party by putting down the Sixers in seven.
NBAFiveThirtyEight

The Bucks-Hawks Series Could Come Down To One Area Of The Court

The proliferation of 3-pointers and the (alleged) death of the midrange game often dominate the NBA conversation this time of year. But there’s a small part of the court that might be just as important yet doesn’t get much attention: inside the paint but outside the restricted area. That very specific battleground could very well decide the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.
Basketballchatsports.com

ECF Roundtable: Bold predictions for Hawks-Bucks series

Ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Peachtree Hoops staff answers three questions as part of another roundtable series. For part two, we try to make bold predictions for the upcoming series between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Zach: It’s getting tough to make bold statements about this team....
NBAspectrumnews1.com

Bucks trounce Hawks in ECF Game 2, tie series up at 1-1

MILWAUKEE — After a tough Game 1 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at home, the Milwaukee Bucks evened up the Eastern Conference Finals series at 1-1. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 25 points, while Jrue Holiday had 22 for the Bucks. The Hawks' Trae Young, who scored 48 points...
NBAHawk Eye

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Game 4 odds, picks and prediction

Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) play the 5-seed Atlanta Hawks (1-2) Tuesday at State Farm Arena in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Bucks vs. Hawks odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. UPDATE: Hawks PG Trae Young (foot)...
NBAYardbarker

Breaking down the series versus the Bucks

The latest episode of Squawk Talk — our Atlanta Hawks podcast here at SportsTalkATL — has arrived. This week, Chase Irle and Christian Salvador are joined my Michael Arkin to discuss the Hawks triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers in 7 games. The trio then breakdown Atlanta’s upcoming series against Milwaukee and provide their predictions. The podcast can be found wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Don’t forget to like and subscribe!
NBAFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks beat Hawks for 2-1 series lead

ATLANTA - Khris Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career-high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 113-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night for a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Trae Young scored 35 points for Atlanta but was slowed...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Surprising series odds for Bucks after Game 1 loss to Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks went on the road again and won a Game 1 in the playoffs. This time, on the other end of the coin was the Milwaukee Bucks. Atlanta did it in round 1, winning Game 1 against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. They won Game 1 on the road in Philadelphia in round 2 and now, they’re up 1-0 on the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals after a thrilling road victory to start the series.