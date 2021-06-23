Michael Cunningham: Breaking down how Hawks match up with Bucks, plus a series prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks return to the Eastern Conference Finals and will get set to battle an up-and-coming Atlanta Hawks team that is playing with nothing to lose. This series features two clubs that each won seven-game series’ in the semi-finals as the lower seed. The Bucks knocked off the juggernaut Brooklyn Nets and the Hawks overpowered the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. These teams are now battle-tested and ready to continue their push in what should be a series full of fireworks. Is the the year that Milwaukee finally gets over the hump and reaches the Finals? It’s time to continue our odds series with a Hawks – Bucks prediction.