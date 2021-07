After three decades of ring collecting for Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog made that tricky transition to the big screen, defying the odds to become not only successful but a record breaker as the highest grossing video game movie domestically. While it couldn't quite manage to topple Detective Pikachu in the global stakes, the impressive reviews, gross profit and a brilliantly barmy performance from Jim Carrey, there was no doubt that a sequel would be greenlit, and Paramount Pictures didn't disappoint. Now, just days after the little blue speedster celebrated his 30th anniversary, filming of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has officially wrapped.