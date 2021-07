A Court of Appeal hearing starts today over a landmark High Court ruling into the use of puberty-blocking drugs for transgender children.The appeal is being brought byTavistock and Portman NHS Trust, which runs the UK’s only gender identity development service (Gids) for children.It comes after a judgement in December where the High Court ruled that under-16s were only able to consent to puberty blockers if they could understand the “immediate and long-term consequences of the treatment”.Keira Bell, one of the claimants in the case, was referred to the Tavistock and NHS Trust and began taking puberty blockers when she was...