Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Forest Road Acquisition Corp., (FRX) The Beachbody Company and Myx Fitness Announce Expected Closing of Business Combination (BODY)

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) ("Forest Road"), The Beachbody Company Group, LLC ("Beachbody"), and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC ("Myx") ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Beachbody#Frx#Myx Fitness Announce#Llc#Myx Fitness Holdings#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Mirion, a Charterhouse Capital Partners Portfolio Company, to List on NYSE Through Business Combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP (“Charterhouse”) portfolio company, and a global provider of mission-critical radiation detection and measurement solutions, today announced it will become a publicly traded company through a business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”) (NYSE: GSAH, GSAH.U, GSAH WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Larry Kingsley, former CEO of Pall Corporation and IDEX Corporation, will serve as Chairman when the transaction closes. Mirion will continue to be led by 20-year industry veteran and company founder, CEO Thomas Logan. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021 and at close Mirion’s stock will trade under the ticker symbol NYSE: MIR.
HobbiesStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Trident Acquisitions Corp.'s (NASDAQ: TDAC) Pending Business Combination Partner Lottery.com Featured in Yahoo! Finance Article

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC, TDACU, TDACW), a special purpose acquisition company, previously announced its entry into a definitive agreement with AutoLotto Inc., a leading platform to play the lottery online. The agreement allows Lottery.com to become a publicly listed company. Lottery.com was featured in a recent Yahoo! Finance article titled, "Vanderhey Moody Partners with Lottery.com to Grow Dynamic Gaming Startups." The piece discusses the new gaming incubator that will be formed as a result of the partnership between Vanderhey Moody & Co. LLP, a private equity fund, and Lottery.com. Combining Vanderhey Moody's large global network of financial resources and long-term global gaming sector experience and Lottery.com's extensive infrastructure and consumer recognition, the new entity is expected to help to solve key industry specific problems. "Crucially, it will target entrepreneurs and middle-market gaming corporations that lack experience in leveraging resources and in growing their companies to the next level," the article reads, further discussing the collaboration designed to take ideas from conception to reality.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With The Beachbody Company And Myx Fitness, Creating The Leading Subscription Health And Wellness Company For The Mass Market

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) ("Forest Road") today announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the proposed three-way business combination (the "Business Combination") with The Beachbody Company Group, LLC ("Beachbody") and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC ("Myx") at its special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held today, June 24, 2021. The Business Combination is expected to close on June 25, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval Of Proposed Business Combination With Alight Solutions

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS) ("FTAC" or "Foley Trasimene") announced that, at the special meeting of Foley Trasimene stockholders held today, FTAC's stockholders voted to adopt the Business Combination Agreement for Foley Trasimene's proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Alight Solutions ("Alight") and approved all other stockholder proposals in connection with the Business Combination.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Mirion Technologies to List on New York Stock Exchange Through Business Combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mirion Technologies, Inc. ("Mirion"), a Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP ("Charterhouse") portfolio company, and a global provider of mission-critical radiation detection and measurement solutions, today announced it will become a publicly traded company through a business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II ("GSAH") (NYSE: GSAH, GSAH.U, GSAH WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Larry Kingsley, former CEO of Pall Corporation and IDEX Corporation, will serve as Chairman when the transaction closes. Mirion will continue to be led by 20-year industry veteran and company founder, CEO Thomas Logan. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021 and at close Mirion's stock will trade under the ticker symbol NYSE: MIR.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DG Capital Management LLC Invests $397,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalaya Capital...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northern Trust Corp Has $31.59 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 767,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $31,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.40 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Price Target to C$25.00

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Monday, June 14th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

WOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Winchester Holding Group - Annual Report to OTC Market for Review - Gets Closer to Upgrade

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HONK KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July, 4 2021 / Winchester Holding Group (OTC PINK:WCHS) has completed and filed to OTC Markets its 2020 Annual Report pursuant to basic disclosure guidelines www.otcmarkets.com. The latest filing is critical that the company has now to prepare to upgrade its designation on OTC Markets.