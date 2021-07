The Bacot McCarty Foundation and Mississippi Power collaborated together to sponsor 26 kids from Moss Point to participate in Mississippi Aquarium camp free of charge. ‘Great Futures Start Here’ is the slogan that is embedded within the kids at the Boys and Girls Club. All week long the kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County were given the opportunity to get out and learn about marine life at Mississippi Aquarium’s summer camp. Todd Trenchard with the Bacot McCarty Foundation said, “It’s the first time they have ever had the opportunity to do anything like this and it’s just been amazing to see the lights go off in their eyes as they are seeing something new and that’s what we wanted.”