Iowa eye clinic: 500,000 patient files may have been stolen

KBUR
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshalltown, IA (AP) — The records of roughly 500,000 patients of an eye clinic with locations throughout Iowa may have been stolen as part of a ransomware attack on the business earlier this year. Wolfe Eye Clinic said Tuesday its computer network was attacked on Feb. 8 by hackers who...

www.kbur.com
Iowa StateWOWT

Missing Iowa girl has been found

DENISON, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa authorities confirmed the six-year-old girl from Denison has been found around 4 p.m. According to the release, the Division of Criminal Investigation will “continue looking to look into the circumstances surrounding her absence.”
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Eye Clinic With A Location In Northwest Iowa Is Ransomware Attack Target

Northwest Iowa — A major provider of vision care in the state of Iowa says it’s dealing with a ransomware attack…..and will not be paying up. Wolfe Eye Clinic says it will be notifying approximately 500-thousand current and former patients that their personal information may have been inappropriately accessed as a part of a cyber-related incident. The Clinic discovered a cyberattack on its systems in early February. Chief Financial Officer Luke Bland states the company responded to the attack to determine just how bad the breach was. According to the news release, “The threat actors demanded a ransom, which was not paid.” The full impact of the attack was not really known until late May and the forensic investigation was completed earlier this month.
Iowa Stateswiowanewssource.com

Iowa woman gets prison for stealing $500,000 from aunt

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for stealing roughly half a million dollars from her husband's ailing aunt. Kimberly Anny Henny was sentenced Friday to five years and 10 months in prison for taking advantage of her husband's aunt, who was blind and suffered from diminished cognitive abilities. The 53-year-old Waterloo woman was also ordered to pay $494,724 in restitution.
Hiawatha, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Eye Clinic with Locations Across Iowa Sufferers Massive Data Breach

Wolfe Eye Clinic, which has many Eastern and NE Iowa locations, has suffered a rather significant data breach. According to a report from KWWL and a press release from Wolfe Eye Clinic, both current and former patients' private information may have fallen into the hands of hackers. While the clinic became aware of the breach on May 28, it actually appears it began on February 8. The clinic claims the hackers held the systems belonging to Wolfe Eye Clinic hostage demanding a ransom, but the company did not pay the hackers.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Cyber attackers hit Wolfe Eye Clinic, taking info of half-million patients

WATERLOO — Roughly 500,000 current and former patients of Wolfe Eye Clinic locations around Iowa may have had personal information stolen in a Feb. 8 ransomware attack, the company announced Tuesday. Wolfe Eye Clinic, headquartered in Marshalltown and with locations across the state including in Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Waverly, Toledo...
Iowa StateKBUR

Missing Iowa boy found, suspects in custody

Baldwin, IA- Authorities said that a missing and endangered Iowa boy has been found safe after an AMBER alert was sent out early Tuesday evening. TV station KCRG reports that 5-year-old Abel Lee Keil of Baldwin, Iowa in Jackson County was found in Anamosa about two hours after the alert was issued. The suspected kidnappers, 46-year-old Jeremy John Keil and 35-year-old Amy Lynn Burick were arrested.
Hiawatha, IAlittlevillagemag.com

Wolfe Eye Clinic discloses data breech, says hackers may have accessed confidential customer data

Wolfe Eye Clinic disclosed on Tuesday it had experienced a data breech earlier this year in which the personal information of its customers may have been stolen. “On February 8, 2021, Wolfe Eye Clinic was the target of a cybersecurity attack that involved an unauthorized third party attempting to gain access to our computer network,” the Marshalltown-based company, which has 20 locations around Iowa — including one in Iowa City and one in Hiawatha — said in a statement posted on its site. “Upon detecting this incident, we moved quickly to secure our network environment and launched a thorough investigation.”
Public Safety1230kfjb.com

Cyberattack at Wolfe Eye Clinic

A major provider of vision care in the state says it has been dealing with a ransomware attack…and it won’t be paying up. Wolfe Eye Clinic says it will be notifying approximately 500,000 current and former patients that their personal information may have been inappropriately accessed as a part of a cyber-related incident. The Clinic discovered a cyberattack on its systems in early February. Chief Financial Officer Luke Bland states the company responded to the attack to determine just how bad the breach was. According to the news release, “The threat actors demanded a ransom, which was not paid.” The full impact of the attack was not really known until late May and the forensic investigation was completed earlier this month.
Iowa Statedakotanewsnow.com

Authorities identify man found dead on northwest Iowa highway

HINTON, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the man whose body was found on a highway in northwest Iowa. Thirty-five-year-old Blake Sindelar of Fremont, Neb. died in an accident Monday, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a motorist called 911 just after...
Healthinforisktoday.com

Ransomware Attack on Eye Clinic Chain Affects 500,000

Wolfe Eye Clinic, which operates diagnostic and surgical centers in 40 Iowa communities, is notifying 500,000 current and former patients that their data may have been inappropriately accessed during a recent ransomware attack. But the organization refused to pay a ransom. The clinic operator says in a statement that it...
Iowa StateKIMT

Two bodies found in Iowa state recreation area

PALO, Iowa – Two dead bodies were found Friday inside a vehicle parked at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, north of Cedar Rapids. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a park ranger noticed the vehicle around 10:45 pm in the first lot on the north side of the dam, an area that closes every night at 10:30 pm. The DNR says the ranger found a deceased male and a deceased female inside.
Sedalia, MOKOMU

UPDATE: Law enforcement says escaped inmate may have stolen truck

SEDALIA - Law enforcement are searching for a Missouri Department of Corrections inmate who escaped Tuesday afternoon. Someone broke into a MODOT maintenance shed Tuesday night at the State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. They stole a state truck around 11:30 p.m. According to a Wednesday morning Facebook post from the Sedalia...
Iowa Statekyoutv.com

Iowa police investigate body found in Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa police are investigating a body found in the Des Moines River. Des Moines police found the body Saturday. Des Moines Fire Department’s Water Emergency Team is helping recover the body. Police are investigating the death. Spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek says more information will be...
Iowa StateOmaha.com

Omaha landlord and storage unit owner Dave Paladino dies in Iowa plane crash

An Omaha property and storage business owner who sparked several debates at City Hall died Thursday in a small-plane crash in Iowa, his brother said Friday. Dave Paladino, 54, and a young relative were killed in a plane crash in Lamoni, Iowa, just before 8 a.m. Thursday. Lamoni is near the Iowa-Missouri border, about 145 miles from Omaha and straight south of Des Moines.
Fargo, ND740thefan.com

FBI seeking people who may have purchased stolen golf carts

FARGO (KFGO) – The FBI is asking people who may have purchased a golf cart from a man charged in the theft of golf carts to contact the bureau’s office in Fargo. Nathan Nelson has been linked to at least 63 golf cart thefts in seven states over the past four years. Nelson, with addresses in Mankato, Minn. and Florida, is also known by the alias Mason Weber.
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Eastern Iowa judge found dead inside courthouse

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa judge was found dead in the Black Hawk County Courthouse. Authorities said District Associate Judge Jeffrey Harris was found unresponsive in his office Tuesday night. Law enforcement said it doesn't appear to be a case of foul play. An autopsy has been...