Iowa eye clinic: 500,000 patient files may have been stolen

A major provider of vision care in the state says it has been dealing with a ransomware attack…and it won’t be paying up. Wolfe Eye Clinic says it will be notifying approximately 500,000 current and former patients that their personal information may have been inappropriately accessed as a part of a cyber-related incident. The Clinic discovered a cyberattack on its systems in early February. Chief Financial Officer Luke Bland states the company responded to the attack to determine just how bad the breach was. According to the news release, “The threat actors demanded a ransom, which was not paid.” The full impact of the attack was not really known until late May and the forensic investigation was completed earlier this month.