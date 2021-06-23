NBA to implement rules limiting non-basketball moves used to draw fouls
The NBA plans to implement new rules for the 2021-22 season that will limit non-basketball moves that players have used to draw fouls. The changes must go through the Competition Committee and Board of Governors for final approval, but could go into effect in time for the Las Vegas Summer League season in August if officials receive training to properly call specific actions players use in an attempt to generate favorable calls:www.kbur.com