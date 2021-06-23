Harold Benjamin Smith, affectionately known as “Hal” or “Codge,” formerly of Broadalbin, passed away peacefully at his home in. Dunnellon, Florida on January 9, 2021, at age 91. Hal was born at home in 1929 to Earl and Flora Smith in Broadalbin, NY, the youngest of three children and graduated from Broadalbin Central School in 1947. His primary aptitudes were math and sports and he was a gifted, natural athlete, excelling especially at basketball. Hal was recruited to play football at Alabama as a tackle, based on his size, skill and agility, despite never having played football. Throughout his life, he possessed the ability to pick up an unfamiliar sport and, with steady practice, excel at it. Codge relished beating guys who were twenty plus years younger at racquetball. He enjoyed swimming and sailing, and golfed into his mid-80s, winning several tournaments in his retirement community. Codge also excelled at chess and bridge.