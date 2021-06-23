Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broadalbin, NY

Harold Benjamin Smith

By CaterIna carmona
Recordernews.com
 11 days ago

Harold Benjamin Smith, affectionately known as “Hal” or “Codge,” formerly of Broadalbin, passed away peacefully at his home in. Dunnellon, Florida on January 9, 2021, at age 91. Hal was born at home in 1929 to Earl and Flora Smith in Broadalbin, NY, the youngest of three children and graduated from Broadalbin Central School in 1947. His primary aptitudes were math and sports and he was a gifted, natural athlete, excelling especially at basketball. Hal was recruited to play football at Alabama as a tackle, based on his size, skill and agility, despite never having played football. Throughout his life, he possessed the ability to pick up an unfamiliar sport and, with steady practice, excel at it. Codge relished beating guys who were twenty plus years younger at racquetball. He enjoyed swimming and sailing, and golfed into his mid-80s, winning several tournaments in his retirement community. Codge also excelled at chess and bridge.

www.recordernews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
City
Johnstown, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Broadalbin, NY
City
Carthage, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Alabama, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Football#Broadalbin Central School#The Signal Corps#Ft#Bentley College#St Regis Corporation#Mi#General Electric#Mohasco Corp#Cobol#Ga#Ut#The Als Association#County Highway 106#Ny 12095
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Army
Related
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...