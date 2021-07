Several key health indexes relating to the health of the Chesapeake Bay improved slightly from the previous year, officials said at a news conference Tuesday. The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science gave the overall health of the bay in 2020 a C grade, slightly up from the previous year’s C-minus. The watershed, which includes off-shooting rivers and basins, was rated a B-minus. According to the UMCES annual report, the bay showed moderate health and the watershed showed good health last year.