Daily Joke: A Man Is Admitted to the Hospital with Chest Pain

A man had a heart problem and was taken to a cardiologist nearby. After a week of close observation, the cardiologist explained that his heart condition had something to do with his home.

A man was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering from intense chest pain. The cardiologist asked that different tests be performed on him within the week to understand his situation better.

While the doctor was studying the man's EKG, he observed that his heart rate became erratic when his daughter and wife visited. Curious, the doctor asked the man about his relationship with his family.

The man then replied, "Well, I get along great with the 2 of them, but they constantly fight and argue about anything and everything."

Hearing the man, the doctor explained that if his wife and daughter could stop fighting all the time, he would probably live for another 40 or 50 years, but if they continued fighting, he might die from stress in a few months.

The man was excited and asked the doctor to call his wife and tell her the prognosis. Afterward, he got dressed and went back home. When he got home, he saw something shocking.

His wife and daughter were crying uncontrollably. His wife then walked to him and threw her arms around him, and continued sobbing. Confused, he asked what was going on, and she said, "The doctor just called, and you only have 3 months to live."

Here is another interesting joke: One day, a man was looking excited, and when his wife asked him why he looked happy, he said he would be enjoying Sunday. Confused, she asked him how he intends to do so.

He explained that he just bought three tickets for the movie. Still confused, she said, "that's great, but we are two, so why did you buy three tickets?" With a broad smile, her husband said, "darling, one for you, one for your mother, and one for your brother."

