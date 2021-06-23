Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkins County, TX

Chamber Connection – June 23: Adult Leadership Class, Stew Logo Contest, Lunch & Learn, Showcase Announced

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer may be a time for vacations and holidays, but there is a lot going on at the Chamber. Adult Leadership, the stew logo contest, the upcoming Showcase and a political luncheon are just a few of the things we are working on. Here’s some information on each:. Adult Leadership.

www.ksstradio.com
Community Policy
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
Sulphur Springs, TX
Government
State
Louisiana State
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Commerce, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Hopkins County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber Connection#Lunch Learn#Hopkinschamber Org#Chamber Showcase#Learn State#The Texas Legislature#Atmos Energy#Oncor#Ijsba#Texas State Champions#Jettribe Team Riders#Instagram#Ribbon Cuttings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

CANHelp Plans Back to School Fair on July 30 at Civic Center; Families Can Sign Up Now

Shanna Martin, CEO of Hopkins County Community Action Network, encourages families to sign up if they want to receive back-to-school help for their students. If you are a low to moderate income family with children enrolled in a Hopkins County or Yantis school system, go ahead to the website canhelponline.org and fill out the forms to qualify to receive the backpack/school supply package per student. Shanna estimates over 1,000 youngsters will be served this year, thanks to the help of generous sponsors and donors. If you want to donate $ to the program, or if you want to reserve a vendor booth at the BTS Fair, forms are also available at canhelponline.org. Everyone is invited to the Back to School Fair on Friday July 30 from 3-6pm at the Hopkins County Civic Center. All the services including activities, food, immunizations and vaccines, physicals, haircuts, dental, vision and health screenings, snacks and school supply distribution is free of charge.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Welding Goes Well at PJC-Sulphur Springs Center

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop instructor John Plemons (right), observes as structural welding students, Jason Johnson (left) of Quitman, and Michael Reagan of Caddo Mills practice operating a track torch. To learn more about the welding program, call 903-885-1232. For registration information call the Sulphur Springs campus at 903-885-1232. For...
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

30+ Attend 14th Annual Ken And Suzi Chapman Scholarship Weekend

Ken and Suzi Chapman’s Scholarship Program recipients gathered in Tira this past weekend for their 14th Annual Scholarship Weekend. Thirty-plus young adults participated in the activities, which included card games, outdoor games, fishing and swimming. Ken reported, “Additionally, lots of pizza, chips, cookies and sandwiches were consumed, and Saturday evening the Scholars were joined by their ‘significant others’ for a catered Taco Bar meal at the Tira Community Center, courtesy of Lisa Sprague, [Family and Consumer Sciences] teacher at North Hopkins High School.” Local assistance was provided by Liz Steinsiek and Janie Lewis. Participants were given the option on Sunday morning to attend the church of their choice. Ken shared that five of them attended the Tira Methodist Church with them.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Tips For Grilling Season, by Mario Villarino

Developed by Dr. Mario A. Villarino, County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources Hopkins County, Texas. Fire up your grills! The official start of grilling season, is here!. Whether grilling a quick, light and healthy, summer meal or hosting a savory cookout with friends and family, Beef. It’s What’s...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

CNB To Continue As SSISD Bank Depository, TSR/Health Special Risk As District Student Insurance Carrier

City National Bank will continue to serve as the depository bank, Texas Student Resources/Health Special Risk as student accident insurance carrier for Sulphur Springs ISD, school trustees determined during their regular meeting earlier this month. SSISD trustees also renewed service contracts with Region 8. Bank Depository. SSISD Business Manager Sherry...
AdvocacyPosted by
KSST Radio

Benevolence Room Now Open Tuesday Mornings at League Street Church of Christ

Benevolence describes being ‘charitable and well-meaning’. Since the 1990’s, volunteers at the League Street Church of Christ clothing room have donated hundreds of hours. They provide help in the most practical way, with free clothing and shoes for individuals and families in need. But the gift of benevolence from the church doesn’t stop there. As other needs arise, they are met in various ways. A Food Pantry is in operation on Thursday mornings. There is a “Burn Room” where persons who have had a housefire can select household items like bedding and dishes, plus an annual Coat Drive and Giveaway during the Fall. Another avenue of giving involves sewing for church mission needs, where volunteers use donated fabric to make clothing for Guatemalan children, lap robes for nursing home patients and items for women and girls in support of an African Preaching School.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

SSISD Tripling Internet Bandwidth District-Wide, Upgrading Security At SSHS

Sulphur Springs High School Partnering with TWC To Offer New Innovative Class Through ‘Opportunity Now’ Program. Sulphur Springs ISD will be tripling district’s internet bandwidth from 1 GB to 3GB to keep up with increased internet usage and upgrading security equipment at the high school this summer. The school district also plans to implement an “innovative” career and technology course in the coming school year.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs ISD CBE Schedule Set

The Sulphur Springs ISD 2021-22 Credit by Exam (CBE) schedule has been set, and those students hoping to schedule one this summer only have until Tuesday to register. These tests are offered four times a year for students who hope to attain credit for courses they’ve never had any prior instruction in, per EHDC (Legal) policy. For instance, a student who is especially gifted in a particular subject area might wish to get ahead by testing at or above the required grade on a CBE test to be able to get credit for it without having to take it, then can skip ahead to the next class in that subject area.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Retirement Reception For KSST Sports Director Don Julian

Julian expressed appreciation for all of the community members who attended the retirement party. Among the many well wishers were local business people, elected and appointed city and county officials, the district director for a state representative, a few coaches, organization and community leaders, other news professionals, past and present KSST staff, and fans who have all had the pleasure of working with and getting to know Julian over the past 15 years. Many recalled fun things they remembered about Julian, favorite occasions and memories, and their favorite Don Julian catch phrases.
Paris, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs News

Whether home from university for the summer or just graduated from high school, students will benefit by taking Summer II classes at Paris Junior College starting Monday, July 12. Graduating seniors from area high schools who have yet to apply to PJC may use the scholarship covering tuition to a...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Journey Road Ministries Plans Golf Tourney

This well deserving ministry for foster families is hosting it’s first annual golf tournament July 19, 2021 at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Interested golfers or sponsors can click here to register: Journey Road Golf Tournament. Journey Road Ministries is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that covers multiple counties in East...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Fundraising for Save Main Street Theater is Underway Online; Can You Help?

KSST Radio has long played a supportive role to local theater, going back to the 1978 founding of the Sulphur Springs Community Players. Currently, the Players’ building, Main Street Theater, is in need of certain repairs and renovations to be able to open back up and resume seasons of plays onstage for the public. We hope to bring future reports on the repair process and the fundraising efforts. The group is posting a series of “Save Our Theater” posts on the Main Street Theater Facebook page which highlights past performances and public events done by the Players, preserved through the KSST Channel 18 TV archive. These appear along with instructions on how you can donate online to “Save Our Theater”. The theater building is currently closed, however, monthly meetings of the board of directors and play selection committees are regularly being held and efforts ongoing to secure funds to complete the needed repairs and renovations, especially to the facade of the building. According to MST board President Lyndie Mansfield, ‘the purpose of the Save Our Theater messages on Facebook is to raise the money needed to rebuild the front, back and partial sidewall of the building’s facade, which has deteriorated due to age. Completion of this repair project is necessary for the safety of patrons and passersby, and so that Main Street Theater can continue bringing live community theater arts to the local community’. If you would like to donate online, please click here.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Unemployment Rate In Hopkins County Declined Slightly In May 2021

The unemployment rate in Hopkins County declined slightly in May 2021, as did the overall employment rate across Northeast Texas and the state, according to Texas Labor Market Index and Texas Workforce Commission. Workforce. Development. AreaMay 2021. RateApril 2021. RateMay 2020. Rate. Texas5.96.411.8. North East Texas5.96.29.2. Bowie6.06.310.6. Cass7.17.69.6. Delta5.35.07.4. Franklin4.75.26.9.