New Grants Are Available For Arts Groups Sidelined During The Pandemic

The DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities shares news that applications are now open for federal grants that local arts organizations can qualify for. The National Endowment for the Arts Rescue Plan’s Grants to Organizations program will be carried out through one-time grants to eligible organizations including, but not limited to, nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies, arts service organizations, units of state or local government, federally recognized tribal communities or tribes, and a wide range of other organizations that can help advance the goals of this program.