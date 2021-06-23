Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

New Grants Are Available For Arts Groups Sidelined During The Pandemic

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announces new grants for arts and culture organizations under President Biden's American Rescue Plan. The pandemic relief fund set aside $135 million for both the arts and humanities endowments, nearly double the amount that was available to cultural groups in President Trump's CARES Act. Eligibility requirements for NEA grants have also been modified to allow for a broader pool of applicants.

news.wjct.org
Community Policy
WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Americans For The Arts#Nea#American Rescue Plan#Arena Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
Related
Indiana StateMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Funding available to Indiana humanities organizations through pandemic-relief grants

Nonprofit organizations that provide public programming rooted in the humanities are invited to apply for COVID-19 pandemic-relief grants. Indiana Humanities is offering two types of grants: Operating Support Grants and Programming and Capacity-Building Grants. Funds will help support activities for Hoosiers in subjects such as history, literature, languages, linguistics, archaeology, philosophy, ethics, jurisprudence and comparative religion.
POTUSWashington Post

NEA widens pool of arts groups eligible for $80 million in pandemic relief

The National Endowment for the Arts announced Wednesday that it will make $80 million in pandemic relief available to more arts and cultural organizations, including first-time applicants and those that have never received support from the federal arts agency. The relief funds will also support local arts agencies that will...
Politicscity-countyobserver.com

Arts Commission Accepting Applications For Pandemic Recovery Grant Program

The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announces the opening of applications for the Arts Recovery Program. The Arts Recovery Program was created to provide entities that are not receiving FY22 Arts Organization Support an opportunity to obtain relief funds from the American Rescue Plan via Indiana’s allocation from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Advocacyhometownsource.com

Grants aim to help arts groups recover

The Central MN Arts Board has awarded $125,500 in Arts Recovery Support to 13 area organizations, including SOAR Regional Arts. SOAR received $10,000 to support the reopening of its fall family musical and to pay local artists and staff to create art and continue to provide free opportunities to the community.
Collegesdailybruin.com

Graduate Student Writing Center struck by budget cuts, insecure funding sources

Funding for the UCLA Graduate Writing Center was cut in half for the 2022-23 school year, leading to more than 30% of its student staff being laid off. In 2020, the UCLA Student Fee Advisory Committee, which recommends the allocation of student fees to Chancellor Gene Block, reduced funding recommendations for the Graduate Writing Center for the 2021-2022 school year due to a lack of temporary funds available.
Charitiesdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Applications open for American Rescue Plan Grants for local arts orgs

The DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities shares news that applications are now open for federal grants that local arts organizations can qualify for. The National Endowment for the Arts Rescue Plan’s Grants to Organizations program will be carried out through one-time grants to eligible organizations including, but not limited to, nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies, arts service organizations, units of state or local government, federally recognized tribal communities or tribes, and a wide range of other organizations that can help advance the goals of this program.
Medical & Biotechhottytoddy.com

UM Graduate Student Council Research Grants Further Range of Research

With projects ranging from service robots in the hospitality and tourism industries to a novel treatment of dry eye disease to relationship ghosting, 20 University of Mississippi graduate students are exploring a range of research and creative scholarship as recent recipients of Graduate Student CouncilResearch Grants. The $1,000 grants, funded...
Claremont, CAtsl.news

EDITORIAL BOARD: Reopening is hard, but students deserve better

After 14 months, mountains of public health guidance and a whole lot of announcing and backtracking, it seems that the 5Cs will return in full to Claremont for the fall 2021 semester. Students are excited to return, as they should be. Living on campus, surrounded by classmates and friends, is...
Miami, FLTimes Union

Greenberg Traurig's Zachary Rosenthal Elected to Harvard Club of Miami Board

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Zachary P. Rosenthal, an associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig’s Real Estate Practice, has been elected to the Harvard Club of Miami Board of Directors. As a board member, he will continue to develop the strong network of Harvard University alumni in South Florida and oversee the programming of its Young Professionals Committee.
Public HealthNBC San Diego

How Federally Guaranteed Health Care for Native Americans Works in the U.S.

American Indians and Alaska Natives are entitled to federally funded health care under treaties negotiated between tribal nations and the U.S. government. But according to a 2018 report from the independent and bipartisan Commission on Civil Rights, the U.S. government has not adequately funded these programs, leaving many indigenous communities without the ability to provide quality care.
California Stateourvalleyvoice.com

Secretary Haaland announces $55.9m to support vital services in California

Today, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced 57 local governments in California will receive $55.9 million in Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) funding for 2021. Since local governments cannot tax federal lands, annual PILT payments help to defray costs associated with maintaining important community services. PILT payments are...
MusicPosted by
WJCT News

70 New Ways To Think About 'America The Beautiful'

More than 100 years ago, a poem by Katharine Lee Bates was put to music by Samuel Ward, and the resulting song has become one of the United States' most recognizable patriotic hymns, "America the Beautiful." Looking at how the country has evolved and changed over the last century, the...
Duval County, FLPosted by
WJCT News

Duval County Teachers Speak Out Against Critical Race Theory Ban

Some teachers in Duval County are speaking out against a recent change to Florida’s education rules that they say will whitewash the teaching of American history. Passed unanimously by the State Board of Education in June, the new rule prevents the teaching of critical race theory, which says that racism is structural and continues to impact many aspects of our society.
Charitiesmariposagazette.com

Three groups receive $1,500 grants

Shown from left are Chris Allen, Mariposa History Museum; Heidi Estep, foundation treasurer; Rene La Roche, Marilyn Saunders of the foundation; Colin Constable of KRYZ Radio; Cindy and Ron Iudice; David Butler, foundation president; JeanneAnn Pine of KRYZ; Lester Bridges, foundation board member; Greg Little, of KRYZ; Chuck Mosher, foundation board member; in salmon next to him, Kim Tucker, foundation secretary; and Terry and Dave Rozelle from Butterfly Festival. Photo by Christina ManuelThe Mar...
Kingston, TNRoane County News

Senator Yager announces art grants

State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) announced recently that five organizations in Pickett, Morgan, Campbell, Rhea and Roane Counties in Senate District 12 will receive a combined $46,300 in grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission. The grants are distributed by the Tennessee Arts Commission after being recommended by an expert citizen advisory panel and awarded by the full 15-member commission.
Greenville, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Grant opportunity available for STEM teachers

GREENVILLE — Teachers can apply for grants through the DonorsChoose program of U.S. Cellular. While funds are available, the communications company is providing a 1-to-1 funding match for classroom projects within its service area that are $1,000 or less and have a focus in science, technology, engineering or math — four subject areas commonly known by the acronym STEM.