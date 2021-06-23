How to turn store-bought vanilla ice cream into your own custom flavors

Stir all ingredients together well. Pour into ice-cream maker and churn until ice cream is finished. This is the fastest and easiest way to make delicious ice cream that I know. This mixture makes a little more than my 1-1/2 quart Cuisinart ice cream maker can hold so I have to refreeze my bowl and churn the rest at a later time. We use fresh milk from our goats and everyone loves it. Besides dairy goats, we also have chickens on pasture and sell eggs. We have four boys, Adam, 15, Joshua, 13, Jacob, 10, and Andrew, 7. I enjoy trying new recipes and adding to my recipe collection.