Last Saturday had me feeling like an overexcited school kid who has just had his eyes opened to the magic of rugby, courtesy of a five-hour extravaganza. Bristol versus Quins defied all logic. It was 100-odd minutes of Wacky Races stuff, with Harlequins playing the role of the Ant Hill mob – ducking, dodging, just about staying alive. Danny Care was Clyde, no question, the diminutive leader who always had an answer.