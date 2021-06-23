Cancel
Commercial Trucking Companies Getting Desperate For Drivers

By Ed Garsten
Forbes
Cover picture for the article

Alan Butzbach can hardly buy his company much needed new truck drivers and it's getting harder to keep the drivers it has. Butzbach is the vice president of Transportation, Facilities and Food Safety Compliance at New York City-based distributor Baldor Specialty Foods. Operating in New York, Massachusetts and Maryland Baldor generally employs more than 500 drivers running about 450 delivery trucks and 30 or more tractor trailers.

www.forbes.com
ABOUT

The world's leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

