Fed Powell not expecting 1970s style inflation to happen

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFed Chair Jerome Powell insisted in a House panel hearing that “we will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation.” Instead, “we will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” He reiterated that the transitory factors that pushed up inflation should “resolve themselves” in the coming months. And, “they don’t speak to a broadly tight economy and to the kinds of things that have led to higher inflation over time.”

www.actionforex.com
