Saks Fifth Avenue Splits Off Saks Off Fifth Website. Is It Wise?

By Walter Loeb
Forbes
 11 days ago
Hudson’s Bay Company, the Canadian holding company of Saks Fifth Avenue has split of the Saks Off Fifth website as a stand-alone entity and raised $200 million in funding. The investment firm Insight Partners led the funding which values Saksofffifth.com at approximately $1 Billion. According to the release Hudson’s Bay...

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

Forbes

Here’s How Rich Jeff Bezos Got As Amazon’s CEO

Today is Jeff Bezos’ last day as Amazon CEO, ending a remarkable 27-year run that saw the e-commerce giant become one of the most valuable public companies in the world, with a market capitalization of $1.8 trillion. In the process, his fortune has increased by 12,425%—up by $196 billion since 1998, when he first appeared on The Forbes 400 list of richest Americans with a net worth of $1.6 billion. Now, he’s worth nearly $202 billion, making him the richest person on Earth.