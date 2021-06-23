“What Happens When My Excitement Blinds Me to Your Discomfort.”
At roughly age 7, I read a motto on a hat that sticks with me to this day: "Face your fears, live your dreams." I think of it when I'm about to take a plunge, like approaching a girl at a bar or jumping out of a plane. It's the tickle in my tummy — that propensity to take risks in the pursuit of an awesome outcome or adrenaline rush. Sometimes, this ADHD trait serves me well, and sometimes I forget that it is neither universal — nor universally appreciated.