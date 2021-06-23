Cancel
Yakima, WA

Canals Aren’t the Place To Cool Off When It’s Hot

By Lance Tormey
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the temperature rises local authorities become concerned about people drowning in area lakes and rivers but there's another place where people drown when it's hot, irrigation canals. Children die in the canals every year around the country because kids see them all the time many close to home. Officials with the Bureau of Reclamation says the canals aren't designed for swimming. The water is fast, cold and deep and canal walls are sometimes steep and treacherous. They say pumps and other hazards in the water can trap and drown a person. A canal that sits empty all winter and then fills up in the spring is an enticing site to a lot of young children.

News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington.

