Amazon Prime Day Results May Disappoint As Growth Slows

By Shelley E. Kohan
The timing of Amazon’s Prime Day may have been just a bit ahead of where consumers' mindset is this June. With the pandemic requirements lifting and shoppers ready to get out of the house and into the stores, Prime Day may disappoint as growth slows compared to previous years. Prime Day is projected to hit 19% year-over-year growth. In 2020, amidst the pandemic, Prime sales increased by 43% over 2019, with a massive shift to online shopping during October when many brick-and-mortar retail stores were shut down. The June timing will impact category sales, is not optimal for back-to-school shopping and too early for holiday purchasing.

