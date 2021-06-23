Theatre composer Nate Edmondson on aural landscapes and industry injustices

Nate Edmondson is a multi-award-winning theatre composer and sound designer whose creative talent and breadth sees him create sonic worlds for the stage. Sound design and composition, once considered an unobtrusive element to be poured over a scene, is now taking a place at the creative centre of stage shows. With advancements in audio hardware and software skyrocketing in the past two decades, an audio renaissance is on its way to a peak. At the forefront of this revolution in the Sydney theatre scene, is Nate Edmondson. According to reviewers, his music is an alliance between Hans Zimmer and Phillip Glass.