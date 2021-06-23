Scientists investigating link between AstraZeneca and rare syndrome
Four men from Nottingham have developed a life threatening disease—the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), days after receiving their first AstraZenecavaccine. This syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which your immune system starts attacking the network of nerves that is located outside the brain and spinal cord. While some cases are extremely mild, with patients only feeling muscle weakness, others can lead to paralysis. In fact, one of the first symptoms of GBS is getting weakness and tingling in your extremities. Without proper treatment, these sensations can spread throughout the body leaving patients unable to move.www.gentside.co.uk