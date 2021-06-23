Scientists investigating link between AstraZeneca and rare syndrome

Black and Latino children are more likely to be diagnosed with a rare syndrome linked to Covid-19, a new study has revealed.The research was carried out by the Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC. They looked at a group of children to check if they had contracted Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome. Black children were the most likely to contract it, according to their findings, as they made up 46 per cent, white children only make up 11 per cent, and 35 per cent of the children were Latino. The authors have said the information is “critical” for related clinical trials, as...