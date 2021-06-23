Cancel
Man Accused of Murdering His Ex-Wife Because She Married Someone Else

By Danika Fears
A Minnesota man fatally shot his ex-wife because he planned to kill himself and didn’t want her “hillbilly” husband to “get all his stuff,” authorities said this week. Robert McCloud, 64, faces an intentional second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing his ex, Lauri Deatherage, who officially split from him three years ago, at her Hennepin County home on Friday. Just four days before her death, the 48-year-old had married Billy Deatherage, and the couple planned to move to Arkansas together.

