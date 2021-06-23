Cancel
Here's how you can snag a free Whopper at Burger King today

By Maya Lou
 12 days ago

Now that many restrictions have been lifted in the UK, Burger King has been going all out on social media to bring back their customers. They launched an online campaign called ‘Getting Back to Burger King’ with a series of comedic videos that showed the customers how to ‘re-enter the world of Burger King’ and some of the videos also gave tips on how to navigate socialsituations inside their premises after the pandemic. The series includes videos on how to eat a burger in public, how to stand in a queue, how to plan an outfit for a date at the outlet, and how to organise a meeting with mates.

