With the release of David Decastro, the Steelers already questionable offensive line has even more question marks. Here’s how Kevin Dotson could help. With the release of long-time guard David Decastro and the retirement of center Maurkice Pouncey earlier in the off-season, the Steelers long history of elite interior line play is in jeopardy of ending. The duo was already declining prior to their departure, but their nearly decade-long run of excellence helped the team be one of the most consistent winners during that time.