Mecklenburg County, NC

PHOTOS: Mecklenburg County's 10 most expensive home sales in May

By Jenna Martin
Charlotte Business Journal
 11 days ago
An Eastover estate sold for $7.7 million in May, with an adjacent parcel selling to the same buyers for $1.5 million.

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

