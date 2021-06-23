Right to Life of Southwest Indiana’s Oratory Scholarship Winner Moves on to Nationals

EVANSVILLE, IN (JUNE 22, 2021) – The 2021 Right to Life of Southwest Indiana’s (RTLSWIN) first place Oratory Scholarship winner, Katherine Shell, recently advanced to win first place in the State of Indiana Right to Life Scholarship Contest for her speech on making the case for life. Shell, a home-schooled graduate, won first place in April and was awarded $1,000 in RTLSWIN’s Annual Oratory Scholarship Contest where junior and senior high school students can compete by presenting speeches that cover topics such as abortion, stem cell research, infanticide, and euthanasia. Students are encouraged to help organize and express their pro-life views as well as earn money for their education.