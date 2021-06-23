Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and JILL LAWLESS
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5fHf_0acrZH1k00

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs Wednesday to force a British destroyer out of an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters, but Britain denied that account and insisted its ship wasn't fired upon.

It was the first time since the Cold War that Moscow acknowledged using live ammunition to deter a NATO warship, reflecting the growing risk of military incidents amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West.

The Russian Defense Ministry said a patrol ship fired warning shots after the HMS Defender had ignored a notice against intrusion and sailed 3 kilometers (1.6 nautical miles) into Russia’s territorial waters near Sevastopol, the main Russian naval base in Crimea. It said a Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped four bombs ahead of the vessel to persuade the Defender to change course. Minutes later, the Defender left Russian waters, the ministry said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the “rude British provocation that defies international law,” and said London’s ambassador was being summoned. The Defense Ministry said it also called in the U.K. military attache in Moscow to protest the destroyer’s “dangerous move” and urged British authorities to investigate the crew’s actions.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense denied the Defender had been fired on or was in Russian waters, but had been in Ukrainian waters.

“No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender,” it said in a statement. “The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law."

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, a move not recognized by most countries, gaining access to its long Black Sea coast. Russia has chafed at NATO warships visiting near Crimea as destabilizing. In April, it declared a broader area off Crimea closed to foreign naval ships.

“We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior warning of their activity," the British Ministry of Defense said. “No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognize the claim that bombs were dropped in her path.”

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the Defender “carried out a routine transit from Odessa towards Georgia across the Black Sea.”

“As is normal for this route, she entered an internationally recognized traffic separation corridor,” he tweeted, adding that HMS Defender exited the corridor safely at 9:45 a.m. BST (0845 GMT; 4:45 a.m. EDT).

"As is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity,” he added.

Speaking to Parliament’s defense committee, Wallace again denied Russia’s version of events.

“These are the things that come and go with Russia,” he said. “Disinformation, misinformation is something that we have seen regularly. We’re not surprised by it; we plan for it.”

Asked if Defender's crew had seen or heard anything, he said “initial reports say they did hear or observe training noises somewhere to the rear of her but beyond visual range.”

“We saw the reports this morning,” said Max Blain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “It’s incorrect to say either that it was fired on or this ship was in Russian waters. HMS Defender was taking the most direct and internationally recognized route between Ukraine and Georgia.”

He emphasized that Britain, and much of the international community, does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was “clear proof of Ukraine’s position: Russia’s aggressive and provocative actions in the Black and Azov seas, its occupation and militarization of Crimea pose a lasting threat to Ukraine and allies.”

“We need a new quality of cooperation between Ukraine & NATO allies in the Black Sea,” Kuleba tweeted.

In November 2018, Russian coast guard ships fired on three Ukrainian gunboats trying to pass from the Black Sea into the Azov Sea and captured them along with 24 crewmembers. It returned the crew and the boats the following year.

HMS Defender, a Type 45 destroyer, is part of the U.K. Carrier Strike Group heading to the Indo-Pacific region. It was announced earlier this month that it would be temporarily breaking away from the group to carry out its “own set of missions” in the Black Sea.

Just before Wednesday's incident, Defender stopped in the Ukrainian port of Odessa, where Ukrainian and British officials and industry representatives signed an agreement to collaborate on boosting Ukraine’s naval capabilities.

NATO members Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria border the Black Sea. Warships from the U.S., U.K. and other NATO allies also have made increasingly frequent visits in support of Ukraine.

Speaking before the incident, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, sharply criticized the deployment of NATO warships near Russian waters.

“The moves by warships of the U.S. and its allies have been clearly provocative,” Gerasimov said at an international security conference in Moscow organized by the Defense Ministry. “It creates preconditions for incidents and doesn't help ease tensions in the military sphere.”

He charged that the British destroyer HMS Dragon intruded into Russian waters near Crimea in October, and the U.S. destroyer USS John S. McCain violated the Russian border in the Sea of Japan in November.

In April, Russia imposed restrictions on foreign naval movements near Crimea until November in a move that drew strong complaints from Ukraine and the West. Russia rejected the criticism and noted the restrictions wouldn’t interfere with commercial shipping.

Earlier this year, Russia also bolstered its troops near the border with Ukraine and warned Kyiv against using force to reclaim control of the country's eastern industrial heartland, where a conflict with Russia-backed separatists has killed more than 14,000 people in seven years. Moscow withdrew some of its forces after maneuvers, but Ukrainian officials say many of them remain.

Speaking earlier Wednesday via video to participants of the security conference, President Vladimir Putin expressed concern about NATO forces near Russia.

“We aren’t striving for a decisive, unilateral military advantage to tip the balance of forces in our favor,” Putin said. “But we will never allow anyone else to tip that balance.”

Russia’s relations with the West have sunk to the lowest levels since the Cold War, following Moscow's annexation of Crimea, accusations of Russian interference with elections, hacking attacks and other tensions.

In a speech at the same conference before Wednesday's incident, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said “the situation in Europe is explosive,” and accused NATO of stonewalling Russian proposals to enhance security by refraining from military exercises near the borders of Russia and alliance members.

He said “the world is rapidly sinking in a new confrontation, which is much more dangerous than during the Cold War times.”

___

Lawless reported from London.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
41K+
Followers
51K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Sea Region#Sea Of Azov#Bulgaria#Ap#British#Foreign Ministry#The Defense Ministry#Ukrainian#Russians#Parliament#Ukraine Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
WorldBirmingham Star

US, Britain Warn of Russian Brute Force Cyber Campaign

WASHINGTON - The United States and Britain are sounding another alarm about Russian activity in cyberspace, accusing the Kremlin of repeatedly trying to smash its way into the critical systems of government agencies, defense contractors, universities, and even political parties. A joint advisory Thursday from the U.S. National Security Agency...
Politicsq957.com

UK’s Raab says Russia’s warship claims ‘predictably inaccurate’

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that no shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate”. Russia said on Wednesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the...
MilitaryPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Warns of 'Unpredictable Incidents' as U.K. Denies Russia Fired on Warship

Russia's Defense Ministry has said one of its vessels fired warning shots at a British Royal Navy ship because it had violated Russian waters. Moscow's claim, which has been denied by Britain's Ministry of Defense, came on a day when Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized NATO's military buildup near his country's borders, which he said could lead to "unpredictable incidents."
Politicsindustryglobalnews24.com

RUSSIA BLATANTLY DENIES INVOLVEMENT IN CYBERATTACKS IN THE US

• The Russian embassy said "We strictly deny the involvement of Russian government agencies in attacks 'on government and private facilities in the United States and abroad. Denying of any part, the Russian Embassy to the United States has said that no intelligence agency from Moscow was involved in the cyberattacks on American government and private facilities in the country.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

The moment Russia opened fire: Vladimir Putin patrol boat launches a cannon burst in warning to British destroyer... then THREE ships follow it for 200 miles

In a burst of orange flame from the barrel of its 30mm cannon, this appears to be the dramatic moment a Russian patrol vessel opens fire near a British warship. The footage, released by Russia's coastguard last night, seems to give a deck-eye view of the incident from one of the two patrol vessels which harassed HMS Defender in the Black Sea.
MilitaryUSNI News

More NATO Ships Enter Black Sea While Tensions With Russia Simmer

The flagship of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 entered the Black Sea on Thursday with two more alliance warships set to join the Sea Breeze exercises that started earlier this week, NATO announced. Frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) passed through the Bosphorus headed for the Black Sea with a...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russian military aircraft conduct missile and bomb training strikes in the Black Sea, in parallel to NATO exercises

Russian military aircraft have carried training flights over the waters of the Black Sea, reported this Saturday the Black Sea Fleet, informs RIA Novosti. As detailed by the Russian Navy unit, the crews of the naval aviation and air defense aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet and the aviation of the Southern Military District of the country practiced “missile and bomb attacks on simulated enemy ships“.
Military19fortyfive.com

Get Ready, NATO: The Russian Navy Is Preparing for War in the Black Sea

Practice makes perfect, and that is certainly true for military professionals around the world. The Russian Navy, which is currently undergoing a major modernization effort, has been engaged in “practice” via training missions. Multiple flotillas have taken part in drills and exercises around the world in recent weeks. That included missile and artillery firings in the Pacific against a notional enemy’s air attack and sea targets, while the Russian Mediterranean task force conducted maneuvers that included multiple MiG-31K fighters sorting against a hypothetical warship. According to reports, the aircraft is capable of deploying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Iran denies links to attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that Tehran supported attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed militants there, state media reported. On Tuesday, the United States told the U.N. Security Council that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq...
Military19fortyfive.com

Belgorod: Russia’s New Submarine Has the U.S. Navy (and the World) Really Confused

One of Russia’s largest and most complex submarines, the K-329 Belgorod, has officially started its sea trials, as per expert naval analysis. The Belgorod is one of the largest submarines in terms of displacement in existence today, exceeded only by the Soviet — now Russian — Typhoon class, which is coincidentally the largest submarine ever built. The design is also larger than the American Ohio-class submarines, the largest submarines ever commissioned into the United States Navy. The K-329 is in essence a highly modified Oscar-II class submarine, a nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine design.
Baltimore, MDU.S. Department of State

Former U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Boats to Serve Again in the Ukrainian Navy

Ukrainian Navy crews recently completed training on two former U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) patrol boats in Baltimore, Maryland that will be delivered to Ukraine later this year. These are the third and fourth such vessels the USCG has provided to Ukraine under the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program in recent years, partly in response to Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. This initiative demonstrates the United States’ commitment to provide Ukraine with vessels that are urgently needed to replace those seized, held, or destroyed by the Russian military.
Militaryamericanpeoplenews.com

Trinational effort seeks stronger air-policing coordination

CONSTANTA, Romania — On a bright, blustery afternoon about 14 miles from the western coast of the Black Sea, a Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jet operated by the Romanian Air Force raced down the runway at Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport and up into the clouds. It was quickly followed by two Eurofighter Typhoon jets, one operated by the German Air Force and the other by the British Royal Air Force.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
Military19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Could the U.S. Military Fight Russia and China At the Same Time?

The United States discarded its oft-misunderstood “two-war” doctrine, intended as a template for providing the means to fight two regional wars simultaneously, late last decade. Designed to deter North Korea from launching a war while the United States was involved in fighting against Iran or Iraq (or vice versa,) the idea helped give form to the Department of Defense’s procurement, logistical, and basing strategies in the post–Cold War when the United States no longer needed to face down the Soviet threat. The United States backed away from the doctrine because of changes in the international system, including the rising power of China and the proliferation of highly effective terrorist networks.