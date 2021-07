The billionaire space race is heating up again. Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson now plans to beat his fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to space next week on a test spaceflight for the British billionaire's space tourism company that will launch July 11. That's more than a week before Bezos plans to complete his own spaceflight, along with his brother and an anonymous auction winner who paid $28 million for their seat on the first passenger flight for Bezos' rival space company, Blue Origin.