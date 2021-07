Iran is at a crossroads today. After years of bearing the brunt of severe U.S. economic sanctions, it now faces the prospect of having those sanctions lifted amid negotiations in Vienna to restore the 2015 nuclear deal. At the same time, Ebrahim Raisi, an ardent conservative with a history of gross human rights abuses, will assume the Iranian presidency on August 3 after perhaps the most stage-managed election in the Islamic Republic's history. While there will be calls for the U.S. to abandon efforts to restore the Iran nuclear accord and engage Iran diplomatically, now is a moment when diplomacy with Iran will be more important than ever.