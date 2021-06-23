Cancel
Public Health

COVID Delta variant represents 9-10% of French new cases, govt spokesman

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) - The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus first found in India - which experts deem more infectious than other variants - currently represents 9-10% of confirmed new COVID cases in France, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday.

Last week, French health minister Olivier Veran said the Delta variant represented 2-4% of cases in France.

Attal also told reporters that Russia had been added to the list of countries considered by France as high-risk Covid zones, along with Namibia and Seychelles.

