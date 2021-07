A local staffing agency is looking to help over 100 West Michigan employers fill 800 open positions this week through phone and in-person interviews. Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is hosting a weeklong job fair in Grand Rapids from Monday through Friday to recruit for over 800 light industrial positions. Express represents over 100 employers in the greater Grand Rapids area and is recruiting on their behalf for the positions. The staffing agency will conduct phone and in-person interviews all day every day this week.