Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Vermont House votes to override noncitizen voting veto

By WILSON RING
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

The Vermont House on Wednesday voted to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of separate bills that would change the municipal charters of the cities of Montpelier and Winooski to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections.

The vote was 227 to 177.

“We have a rich history of Vermonters coming together in their cities, towns, and villages to work together and chart a path forward that works best for their communities,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski said in a written statement. “These charters expand local voting rights to residents of these respective communities, and these decisions were made by the voters after robust discussion and deliberation.”

The Democrat-controlled Senate is expected to take up the measure on Thursday.

In Vermont, attempts to override vetoes by the governor must start in the chamber where the legislation was first introduced. To override a veto, each chamber must do so by a two-thirds vote of the members present.

Last November, voters in Winooski — considered to be one of the most diverse cities in northern New England — authorized noncitizens to vote in local elections if they were in the U.S. legally. In 2019, the city of Montpelier passed a similar measure, but it did not pass the Legislature in 2020.

In his veto message, Scott said noncitizen-voting was an important issue that deserves further consideration but said a town-by-town approach to municipal voting creates inconsistency in election policy.

The Senate is expected to hold a token session on Wednesday and then meet on Thursday, when they would attempt to override a bill that would raise the age of juvenile offenders and keep identifying information confidential.

Any public agency would be barred from releasing information about the initial arrest or charge of a person under age 20. The bill would allow the release of information in order to protect the health and safety of any person.

In his veto letter, Scott said that he had concerns with giving “young adults protections meant for juveniles, without adequate tools or systems in place.”

“In addition to ongoing housing challenges, programs designed and implemented for children under 18 are often not appropriate for those over 18,” Scott said.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

497K+
Followers
266K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Vermont Senate#Legislature#The Vermont House#Republican#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Housing
Related
Immigrationarcamax.com

Noncitizens are slowly gaining voting rights

Two Vermont cities have joined the short but growing list of jurisdictions that allow residents who are not U.S. citizens to vote in local elections. The Vermont legislature late last month overrode vetoes by Republican Gov. Phil Scott, greenlighting voter-approved changes to the city charters of Montpelier and Winooski. Those cities now allow all residents over age 18 to vote in city elections, regardless of citizenship status. Noncitizen voting in federal elections remains illegal nationwide.
Massachusetts StateLowell Sun

Massachusetts legislature overrides another Baker veto

Beacon Hill Roll Call records the votes of local representatives and senators from the week of June 28 to July 2. OVERRIDE BAKER’S VETO OF PROJECT LABOR AGREEMENT FOR SOLDIERS’ HOME. The House, 130-30, and Senate, 37-3, overrode Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of a section of the bill authorizing $400...
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico GOP lawmakers call for extraordinary session

Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives followed through with drafting a petition seeking an extraordinary session to give lawmakers more say in how $1.75 billion in COVID-19 relief funds should be spent. At issue is which branch of government — legislative or executive — has the authority to...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
KATC News

Potential veto override session explained

Talk of state legislators going back to Baton Rouge for a special four-day veto override session is getting more serious. Senate President Page Cortez says senators are likely to support the effort to try to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards’ bill rejections. Meanwhile, House Republicans had indicated they have the support to hold the gathering.
PoliticsBucksLocalNews.com

Governor Wolf vetoes Voting Rights Protection Act

HARRISBURG >> Governor Tom Wolf on June 30 vetoed House Bill 1300, the Voting Rights Protection Act. The act, he said, would have created "unconscionable – and in some cases unconstitutional – barriers to voting" in Pennsylvania and "rolls back many of the bipartisan improvements made" in Act 77 of 2019.
Healthcommonwealthmagazine.org

House overrides Baker veto on labor agreement

HOUSE DEMOCRATS ignored the warnings of Gov. Charlie Baker and overrode his veto Wednesday of legislation requiring a new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to be built under a project labor agreement, a move designed to ensure that union labor will be used for the construction of the $400 million facility. Baker...
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

Maine Legislature votes on governor vetoes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In addition to the budget, the legislature is voting on a number of vetoes Wednesday by the governor, including LD 194. We’ve just received word Wednesday evening that LD 194 has failed in the Senate. The bill would stop businesses and other groups in which a...
Politicsbrattleborotv.org

The Veto Override, local control, yes! Well, maybe?

June 25, 2021 (prerecorded 6/23): Vermont communities have long espoused the virtues of local control. Yet, structurally, Vermont is a Dillon's Rule state, meaning most of the power sits in the state government's hands. This week, the Legislature holds a veto session including consideration of changes to some town charters. Ted Brady, executive director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns weighs in.
Vermont Statewamc.org

Vermont Legislature Holds Special Session To Consider Veto Overrides

In a special session this week, the Vermont Legislature overrode two of three vetoes issued by Republican Governor Phil Scott. Two of the three vetoed pieces of legislation are municipal charter changes that must be approved by the legislature and governor. Winooski and Montpelier passed measures that would allow noncitizen residents to vote in local elections. In his veto message Governor Scott expressed concerns that a town-by-town approach would create inconsistency in election policy. Scott explained his thinking during a briefing two days before the special session.
Politicsroselawgroupreporter.com

In power play, senators override Ducey’s veto

Gov. Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Holmes display legislation Ducey signed for Arizona”s Drought Contingency Plan. /Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times. In a move not seen in the last four decades, senators voted to override Gov. Doug Ducey’s veto of a bill he rejected late in May to force the Legislature to send him a budget.
Augusta, MEWGME

Gov. Mills vetoes bill to curb foreign vote influence

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor said Thursday she has vetoed a bill that was designed to curb foreign influence in statewide votes. Supporters said the proposal was specifically designed to protect the integrity of public referendums in Maine. [Gov. Mills signs new law to speed up investigations when police...
Harrisburg, PAleadertimes.com

GOP voting law bill clears state House amid Wolf veto threat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite the Democratic governor’s veto threat. The lengthy and complex bill, crafted after 10 committee hearings on the subject earlier this year, was […]
PoliticsLongview News-Journal

Answer Line: State legislature can override vetoes

QUESTION: I just read in the News-Journal that Gov. Abbott vetoed 20 bills enacted by the state legislature this year. Does the Texas constitution allow for veto override like in the U.S. Constitution and several over states?. ANSWER: It does, but the issue is that the Legislature had adjourned when...