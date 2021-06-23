Justin Chu Cary & Charlie Weber Join Dustin Hoffman In Mayim Bialik’s ‘As Sick As They Made Us’ – Cannes
EXCLUSIVE: Cast has rounded out on As Sick As They Made Us, the feature directing debut of The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik. As Deadline previously revealed, Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen, and fellow Big Bang Theory cast member Simon Helberg will lead the comedy-drama. New additions are Justin Chu Cary (Black Summer) and Charlie Weber (How To Get Away With Murder), with Dianna Agron also in the cast.deadline.com