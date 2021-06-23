Cancel
Justin Chu Cary & Charlie Weber Join Dustin Hoffman In Mayim Bialik’s ‘As Sick As They Made Us’ – Cannes

By Tom Grater
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has rounded out on As Sick As They Made Us, the feature directing debut of The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik. As Deadline previously revealed, Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen, and fellow Big Bang Theory cast member Simon Helberg will lead the comedy-drama. New additions are Justin Chu Cary (Black Summer) and Charlie Weber (How To Get Away With Murder), with Dianna Agron also in the cast.

deadline.com
