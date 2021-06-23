Justin Chu Cary & Charlie Weber Join Dustin Hoffman In Mayim Bialik’s ‘As Sick As They Made Us’ – Cannes

In the months since Alex Trebek’s death, “Jeopardy” has been publicly trying out multiple new angles, looking for someone who might credibly take over for the legendary host. In the main, these fill-ins have been quite successful, providing both some continuity with what Trebek did well while also lending their own personalities to the proceedings. While a few have lent not much of an impression — and at least one left a markedly bad taste in viewers’ mouths — it’s overall been a successful way to keep eyes on the show and to figure out what lies ahead for it.