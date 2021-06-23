Cancel
Conshohocken, PA

Archbishop Perez to visit Saint Mary Church in Conshohocken

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchbishop Nelson Perez will be making a pastoral visit to St. Mary Church on Sunday, June 27th for the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Following Mass, there will be an outdoor reception with a tent and seating, which the Archbishop will attend. Tickets are on sale for the reception and are $20 for individuals and $50 per family (parents & children 18 and younger). The reception is limited to 350 people but everyone will have an opportunity to greet the Archbishop.

Conshohocken, PA
Pennsylvania Society
#The Archbishop#Saint Mary Church#St Mary Church
