Archbishop Perez to visit Saint Mary Church in Conshohocken

Archbishop Nelson Perez will be making a pastoral visit to St. Mary Church on Sunday, June 27th for the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Following Mass, there will be an outdoor reception with a tent and seating, which the Archbishop will attend. Tickets are on sale for the reception and are $20 for individuals and $50 per family (parents & children 18 and younger). The reception is limited to 350 people but everyone will have an opportunity to greet the Archbishop.