How to turn store-bought vanilla ice cream into your own custom flavors

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Summertime….and, as the aria goes, the livin’ is easy. Blue skies bring sheer bliss as one warm sunny day blends into another until suddenly, it’s midway through the season, Fourth of July. Time to get serious about summer entertainment. Most everyone has their grilling go-to’s and their favorite patriotic side dishes well in hand. But, after a year off, maybe it’s time to rethink dessert. Why not ditch the traditional fussy star-spangled cakes, pies, crisps, cookies, and ironic Jell-O molds and make something that’s really easy, infinitely creative, and guaranteed to be delicious?