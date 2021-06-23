Cancel
Digital twins in oil: How futuristic tech is keeping fossil fuels alive

By Giacomo Lee
naval-technology.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe impact of Covid-19 is felt everywhere. Even in remote and isolated locations, the far-flung facilities of the oil and gas industry have not been impervious to Covid’s effects on the world economy. But while it’s clear a pandemic can have an effect on oil prices, there are other problems facing the fossil fuel business. In response, Big Oil is deploying artificial intelligence, digitalisation through edge and cloud computing, and – increasingly – digital twin technology.

