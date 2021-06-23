Cancel
The Cybersecurity 202: The NSA wants to collaborate with industry in a major institutional shift

By Joseph Marks
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Security Agency, which once did its work almost entirely in the shadows, is evolving into a far more public institution that’s eager to cooperate with parts of the private sector. The most visible symbol of that shift is a cybersecurity collaboration center that opened in January and is...

Partners Release Cybersecurity Advisory On Brute Force Global Cyber Campaign By Russian Intelligence

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) released a Cybersecurity Advisory today exposing malicious cyber activities by Russian military intelligence against U.S. and global organizations. The activities occurred from at least mid-2019 through early 2021.
SolarWinds: How Russian spies hacked the Justice, State, Treasury, Energy and Commerce Departments

When Presidents Biden and Putin met in Geneva last month – it was the first time that the threat of cyber war eclipsed that of nuclear war between the two old super-powers… and "SolarWinds" was one big reason why. Last year, in perhaps the most audacious cyber attack in history, Russian military hackers sabotaged a tiny piece of computer code buried in a popular piece of software called SolarWinds. As we first reported in February, the hidden virus spread to 18,000 government and private computer networks by way of one of those software updates we all take for granted. After it was installed, Russian agents went rummaging through the digital files of the U.S. departments of Justice, State, Treasury, Energy, and Commerce –among others—and for nine months, they had unfettered access to top-level communications, court documents, even nuclear secrets.
Secretive NSA opens doors to new "collaboration center" as cyberthreats mount

Fort Meade, Maryland — One of the most notoriously secretive U.S. intelligence agencies has opened a new facility that it hopes, uncharacteristically, will welcome plenty of outside visitors. While most of the National Security Agency's (NSA) outposts are closed-off, highly restricted spaces, the agency's newly launched Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, located...
People want trusted news, Reuters Institute says

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic stoked hunger for trusted news in a time of global crisis and a clear majority of people want media organisations to be impartial and objective, The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said on Wednesday. Trust in news grew during the...
The Cybersecurity Executive Order: Bringing Zero Trust Networking Into The Public Discourse

Co-Founder and CEO of Perimeter 81, a provider of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions for the post-COVID hybrid workforce. The recent executive order on cybersecurity is great news for all of us. While it directly affects federal agencies and their networks, the reality is that the idea of a federal network, a corporate network or even a home network is passé. There is just one network today, and it’s called the internet. And we’re all connected to it.
Cline introduces amendment to declassify Wuhan lab leak intelligence

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA-06) has introduced an amendment in the State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill to require the declassification of intelligence related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar legislation...
Biden’s cold response to Afghanistan’s collapse will have far-reaching consequences

When President Biden chose in April to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by September, we were among those who judged that the result would be a disaster for the country’s 38 million people — and in particular, its women. Now, that tragedy appears to be unfolding more quickly than even many of the pessimists imagined. In recent weeks, Taliban forces have captured dozens of districts in a nationwide offensive, surrounding several provincial capitals and blocking key roads into Kabul. On Tuesday, the top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S. Miller, met with reporters and warned with remarkable bluntness that “civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized,” adding: "That should be a concern for the world.”
Editorial: Big Tech must engage to prevent Congress stifling innovation

For the past decade Big Tech leaders have failed to address issues of mounting public concern about the industry: monopolistic practices, privacy invasion, disinformation and misinformation, and election interference. Their lack of action has created a political vacuum that Congress is now rushing to fill. Tech leaders, in turn, are...
Revisiting a Framework on Military Takedowns Against Cybercriminals

In an April Lawfare post, Jason Healey offered a five-part test to determine the appropriateness of using U.S. military cyberspace operations to respond to criminal cyber activities. The test counsels that the military should operate against criminal cyber threats based solely on their imminence, the perils they pose, their magnitude, and their link to major nation-state adversaries.
When Biden declares ‘independence’ from covid on July 4, he owes more credit to Donald Trump

Jim Inhofe, a Republican, represents Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate and is ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. When President Biden declares the United States’ “independence” from the covid-19 pandemic on July 4, he should give credit where it’s due: former president Donald Trump and the Trump administration program that made it possible, Operation Warp Speed — which gave us the world’s most effective coronavirus vaccines in record time.
Cybercrime, corporate fraud cost global economy $11tr

Jul. 4—DUBAI — Cybercrime is inflicting the global economy $6 trillion in damages while corporate fraud is costing businesses across the world $5 trillion annually, according to data provided by panelists at a symposium on internal audit. The sheer magnitude of the losses wreaked by cyber and corporate crimes underscores...
Cyberattacks are surging – here’s how companies should respond

RALEIGH – The cyberassault over the July 4 weekend is getting the latest media attention right now but the actual number of ransomware assaults is soaring against companies in general. Utility companies are bein hit on average 260 times a week, according to data from Check Point Research. And the...