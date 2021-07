The Home Office is receiving more than 10,000 new EU settlement applications per day with just a week to go before the scheme’s deadline, sparking concern that many will be left without status.Immigration minister Kevin Foster said on Tuesday that daily applications stand at between 10,000 and 12,000, up from around 6,000 in May – with the backlog currently around 400,000. Around 5.6 million people have applied overall since the scheme opened in March 2019.Campaigners say the surge indicates that many people are only just discovering they need to apply, and that there will be many more who do not...