Allentown, PA

We toured the creepy Allentown State Hospital before its ‘20 demolition. Here’s what we saw.

LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 11 days ago
Of all the abandoned properties in recent years in the Lehigh Valley, few loomed larger than Allentown State Hospital. The sprawling hospital was shut down by the state back in 2010 and was sitting practically unused, except for the filming of the M. Night Shyamalan 2019 movie “Glass,” for close to a decade.

LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
