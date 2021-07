Inflation levels continue to rise in the United States. According to the Commerce Department, another major inflation indicator, core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, used by the Federal Reserve to set policy, climbed 3.4% year over year in May, per a CNBC article. Notably, it registered the biggest gains since April 1992 and was on par with Wall Street estimates. Going on, the PCE index was up 3.9% for the year and 0.4% for the month after including volatile food and energy prices, according to a CNBC article.