Brantley Gilbert, HARDY & Toby Keith join together for “The Worst Country Song of All Time”

By EDN-Staff Contributor
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brantley Gilbert, HARDY and Toby Keith joined forces on a rowdy, comical new song called “The Worst Country Song Of All Time.”. Gilbert explained the collaboration: “HARDY threw the idea on the table, and he said, ‘Guys, I know this is crazy, but I had a title I put down in my phone: The Worst Country Song Of All Time. We all laughed it off because obviously it was a joke. Then we all were throwing out lines we thought were funny. The next thing you know, we’ve got this song written, and the rest is history in the making. We were listening to the demo after we finished it, and I said to HARDY, ‘Man, if we get a wild hair and decide we’re actually going to cut this, would you be cool with cutting it with me? I’ll never forget, he looked at me and he said, ‘Absolutely.’” Gilbert later added, “As far as Toby goes – it’s freakin’ Toby Keith! He’s written some of the best and put out some of my favorite country songs of all time. So having him on it is kind of like that final seal of approval.”

