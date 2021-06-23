Cancel
Bitcoin Likely to Be Range-Bound After Rebound From $29K

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 11 days ago

While bitcoin seems to have found a bottom, a quick rally to record highs looks unlikely, analysts told CoinDesk. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.

