Kyle Schwarber continued his power surge by belting two of Washington's five home runs as the Nationals earned an 8-4 victory over the visiting New York Mets on Monday night. The sizzling Schwarber has hit 11 homers over the past nine games and 24 on the season, including seven in his past threegames against the Mets. The only other player since 1901 to hit 11 home runs in a nine-game span was Frank Howard of the 1968 Washington Senators.