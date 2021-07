INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Unless a person is actively preventing something or maintaining balance, everything is geared toward chaos. The scientific term for this is entropy. Well, if there is one thing most of us have in common these days it’s that … we’re stressed. For me, the goal isn’t to manage or cope with stress. By that time, I’m already in the trenches of it and I find it tough to pull myself out. Instead, my goal is to prevent stress. These past two weeks I’ve visited All Indiana to share with you the things I do to keep myself in balance.