Trenton, MO

City Administrator addresses Trenton Utility Committee at meeting on Tuesday

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrenton City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton discussed several topics at the Trenton Utility Committee meeting on June 22, 2021. Urton said the city is proceeding with getting prices for control panels and pumps for three lift stations, getting a price for a replacement pump for the headworks grit removal system to have a spare since the lead time is six months and preparing and advertising a request for quotation for water and wastewater rate studies. Funds have been budgeted this year for the control panels and pumps as well as the studies.

